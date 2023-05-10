Chile cenbank to hold interest rate at 11.25% this week -poll

SANTIAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to maintain the country's benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at its monetary policy meeting later this week, a central bank poll of analysts suggested on Wednesday.

The Andean country's benchmark rate is then expected to drop to 9.75% within five months, before hitting 8.5% in December, according to the survey.

Analysts also forecast local consumer prices to rise 0.4% this month.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Editing by Steven Grattan)

