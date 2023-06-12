News & Insights

Chile cenbank to hold interest rate at 11.25% next week

June 12, 2023 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, June 12 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to maintain the country's benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at its monetary policy meeting later next week, but would fall to 10.75% in July a central bank poll of analysts suggested on Monday.

The Andean country's benchmark rate is then expected to drop to 9.25% within five months, before hitting 8.5% in December, according to the survey.

Analysts also forecast local consumer prices to rise 0.2% this month.

