Chile cenbank to cut interest rates again in October - poll of traders

SANTIAGO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to once again cut interest rates in October, with another drop expected early next year amid sputtering growth and lagging inflation, according to a monthly poll of 61 traders on Wednesday.

Chile, the world's top copper producer, has seen prices for its most valuable export plummet amid a still festering U.S.-China trade war. Both inflation and growth are lagging.

The central bank has twice this year slashed interest rates to a nine-year low of 2% in an effort to revive the flagging economy.

Traders predict the cenbank will continue on that path, dropping the benchmark rate to 1.75% in October, and again to 1.50% in March 2021.

Consumer prices were expected to increase by 0.30 percent in September, according to the Central Bank poll.

According to the poll, Chile's consumer prices will rise 2.80 percent in 12 months, a slight uptick over previous predictions, but still at the lower end of the bank's target range.

Median estimate (pct)

Inflation in Sept

0.30

Inflation in Nov

0.10

Inflation over 12 months

2.80

Interest rate in October

1.75

Interest rate in December

1.75

Interest rate in 12 months

1.50

Exchange rate in 28 days (peso/$)

720.00

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.