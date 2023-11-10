News & Insights

Chile cenbank to cut interest rate by 75bps in December, analysts poll suggests

November 10, 2023 — 06:35 am EST

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero and Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by another 75 basis points to 8.25% at its next monetary policy meeting next month, a poll of analysts released by the bank showed on Friday.

The Andean country kicked off a monetary easing cycle in July with a larger-than-expected 100-basis-point rate cut and reduced rates again in October to 9.0%.

According to the poll, analysts believe the benchmark rate will reach 7% within five months.

