Chile cenbank to cut interest rate by 75bps in April, poll suggests

SANTIAGO, March 27 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is likely to cut its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 6.50% at its April monetary policy meeting, a poll of traders released by the bank showed on Wednesday.

This represents a smaller cut than previously anticipated, with earlier indicating an expected 100-basis-points reduction.

The Andean nation in January lowered its key rate by 100 basis points to 7.25%, with the monetary authority seeing inflation pressures easing. According to the poll, traders estimate the benchmark rate will reach 4.25% within 12 months.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Natalia Siniawski; editing by Gabriel Araujo)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.