Chile cenbank to cut interest rate by 50 bps in December, poll suggests

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by another 50 basis points to 8.5% at its monetary policy meeting next week, a poll of analysts released by the bank showed on Tuesday.

The Andean country kicked off a monetary easing cycle in July with a larger-than-expected 100-basis-point rate cut and reduced rates again in October to 9.0%.

According to the poll, analysts believe the benchmark rate will reach 6.75% within five months.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

