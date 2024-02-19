Chile cenbank to cut interest rate by 100ps in April, poll suggests

SANTIAGO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 6.25% at its monetary policy meeting in April, a poll of traders released by the bank showed on Monday.

The Andean nation last month reduced its key rate by 100 basis points to 7.25%, with the monetary authority seeing inflation pressures easing. According to the poll, traders estimate the benchmark rate will reach 4.0% within 12 months.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Natalia Siniawski; editing by Gabriel Araujo)

