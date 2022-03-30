Chile cenbank shrinks GDP growth prediction for 2022

US Markets

Chile's central bank revised its prediction for 2022 economic growth downwards on Wednesday, dropping it to 1.0%-2.0% from a previous estimate of 1.5%-2.5% in December.

The bank also predicated that annual inflation would reach 8.2% this year, revising a previous estimate of 4.5%.

"The rise in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) has been fast and significant, but the risks of convergence and inflation persist," the bank said.

The price of copper was also adjusted to $4.35 per pound, up from a predicted $4.05.

