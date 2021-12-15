Chile cenbank sees 2021 GDP growth at 11.5-12%

US Markets

Chile's central bank revised its prediction for 2021 economic growth upwards on Wednesday, lifting it to 11.5%-12% from a previous estimate of 10.5% to 11.5%, as activity has rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic at a faster-than-expected pace.

Still, the bank said it saw average inflation for 2021 at 4.5% compared with the 4.2% it predicted previously. On Tuesday the bank sharply hiked the country's benchmark interest rate to 4% to firefight rising inflationary pressures.

The bank said in its quarterly IPOM economic report that it would continue to withdraw monetary stimulus amid a rapid economic recovery from the pandemic in the copper-rich Andean nation.

