Chile cenbank says GDP to post no growth this year

SANTIAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank said on Wednesday the country's gross domestic product (GDP) should post no growth in 2023 when compared to the year before, slightly tweaking its forecast that previously stood at a range of -0.5% to 0.0%.

The monetary authority, which earlier this week slashed its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 8.25% as it sees inflation pressures easing, kept its outlook for economic growth in 2024 at between 1.25% and 2.25%.

Chile's economy had a rapid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused strong inflationary pressures and led the monetary authority to tighten its policy, consequently slowing economic growth.

Annual consumer prices peaked at 14.1% in August 2022 but have since slipped back to 4.8%, their lowest in more than two years - still above the official target of 3%, but allowing the central bank to cut interest rates.

The central bank has lowered borrowing costs by a total 300 basis points since July and reiterated on Wednesday that further cuts would be needed as inflation converges to target, which it expects to happen by the second half of 2024.

The rosier outlook for the economy next year, the central bank said, includes expectations that domestic demand will return to positive growth rates, supported by a recovery in household consumption.

Mining activity in the world's largest copper producer will also have an important contribution to the expansion of the economy in 2024, it added, with new mines entering operation.

The Chilean central bank estimated copper prices to average $3.80 per pound in 2024, up from a previous forecast of $3.70/pound.

