Chile cenbank policymakers vote unanimously to hold key rate unchanged

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

SANTIAGO, May 13 (Reuters) - The monetary policy committee of Chile's central bank voted unanimously on Thursday to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, where it has been since March of 2020, as the country tries to stimulate the economy in the face of COVID-19.

The pandemic broke out in Chile in March of last year.

Supporting the economy "still requires that monetary stimulus be highly expansive," the bank said in a statement.

Analysts expect the rate to rise to 1.0% within 12

months.

