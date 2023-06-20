Chile cenbank lowers high-end of 2023 economic growth forecast

Adds details, context

SANTIAGO, June 20 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank on Tuesday lowered the high-end of its forecast for economic growth in 2023 amid still tight financial conditions, but increased the outlook for 2024 as it hints at potential interest rate cuts in the short-term.

The revisions came a day after the monetary authority decided to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 11.25%, but said it could begin cutting it soon if recent positive trends continue.

The world's largest copper producer is now expected to post a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of as much as 0.25% this year, the central bank said, down from the 0.5% projected before. The low-end of the forecast was kept at a 0.5% drop.

"Activity projections show minor changes," the institution said in a report, adding they were "mainly associated with the performance of the mining industry" as copper output slipped in recent months.

Economic growth would pickup in 2024 and 2025, according to the bank, which said GDP is forecast to grow between 1.25% and 2.25% next year, up from a projected range of 1% to 2% before, and between 2% and 3% in 2025.

"The monetary policy rate has been kept contractionary for several quarters, which has contributed significantly to bring down inflation," the bank said. "While inflationary risks persist, they have been balancing out."

