Chile cenbank lowers high-end of 2023 economic growth forecast

SANTIAGO, June 20 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank on Tuesday lowered the high-end of its forecast for economic growth in 2023 to 0.25% from 0.5% before, while maintaing the low-end at a 0.5% drop.

The revision comes a day after the monetary authority decided to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 11.25% but said that it could begin cutting the rate in the short-term if recent positive trends continue.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.