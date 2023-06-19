News & Insights

Chile cenbank holds key interest rate, flags possible cuts in short-term

June 19, 2023 — 06:26 pm EDT

Written by Natalia Ramos and Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 11.25% on Monday, as expected by analysts, adding that if recent positive trends continue, it could begin cutting the rate in the short-term.

This is the fifth consecutive time the bank has maintained its rate unchanged, though it said this latest vote was not unanimous.

"The board considers that the most recent evolution of the economy points in the required direction, said the bank, which has been holding its rate since October, in a statement.

"If these trends continue, the monetary policy rate will begin a process of reduction in the short-term."

In a central bank poll, analysts estimated the rate would stay at 11.25% this month before easing in July, when they estimated the rate would be cut to 10.75%.

Inflation in the world's largest copper producing country slowed to 8.7% in May, down from 9.9% the previous month.

The central bank noted that the decision was adopted with the governor and two board members voting in favor, while the vice chairman and another board member, Stephany Griffith-Jones, voted to reduce the rate by 50 basis points.

