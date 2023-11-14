Chile cenbank considered cutting rates by 50 or 75bps in October

Adds details in paragraphs 3-4

SANTIAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank said on Tuesday its board considered cutting its benchmark interest rate by either 50 or 75 basis points at its October meeting, but decided for the smaller cut as "more clarity" was necessary.

According to the minutes of its Oct. 26 meeting, all board members agreed it was necessary to continue with the cycle of cuts, but "this time around it was advisable to do so at a somewhat slower speed."

The board members evaluated that it was essential to have more clarity on the evolution of recent macro-financial developments so they can deepen their understanding of the underlying factors of inflation and its persistence.

"All the board members agreed that at this point it was complex to assess the balance of these impacts, precisely because they were unfolding and were accompanied by higher-than-usual volatility," the central bank said.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Steven Grattan)

