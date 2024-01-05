News & Insights

US Markets

Chile cenbank considered 50 or 75bps rate cut in December -minutes

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

January 05, 2024 — 06:49 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo and Natalia Ramos for Reuters ->

Adds details

SANTIAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank considered reducing the country's benchmark interest rate by either 50 or 75 basis points at its December meeting, but decided for the deeper reduction as conditions had not "substantially changed" from its previous report.

The Andean nation's monetary authority last month reduced its key rate to 8.25% from 9.00% in an unanimous decision as it considered inflation pressures were easing, surprising markets that had expected a smaller 50-basis-point cut.

"In the board's view, such a decision gave a signal of continuity with what had been the previous conduct of monetary policy," the minutes showed.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Natalia Ramos; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.