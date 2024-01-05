Chile cenbank considered 50 or 75bps rate cut in December -minutes

Adds details

SANTIAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank considered reducing the country's benchmark interest rate by either 50 or 75 basis points at its December meeting, but decided for the deeper reduction as conditions had not "substantially changed" from its previous report.

The Andean nation's monetary authority last month reduced its key rate to 8.25% from 9.00% in an unanimous decision as it considered inflation pressures were easing, surprising markets that had expected a smaller 50-basis-point cut.

"In the board's view, such a decision gave a signal of continuity with what had been the previous conduct of monetary policy," the minutes showed.

