Chile cenbank boosts GDP forecast for 2023 but lowers 2024 estimate

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

April 05, 2023 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, April 5 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank on Wednesday improved its expectations for the country's economic growth this year but lowered estimates for 2024 as high inflation keeps hindering a "sustainable" growth.

The authority said in a report it expects 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) to come in between -0.5% and +0.5%, up from a previous forecast of a drop of between 0.5% and 1.75%.

In 2024, GDP would grow 1% to 2%, it said, lowering its previous forecast of 2% to 3%.

