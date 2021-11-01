US Markets

Chile, Canada ministers among group calling for carbon price

Chile's energy minister Juan Carlos Jobet and Canada's environment minister Steven Guilbeault are among signatories to a letter calling for COP26 negotiators to put a true price on carbon emissions, an action group said on Monday.

"There will be very little chance for success in combating climate change if countries and companies do not collaborate with each other," Jobet, who is also co-chair of the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition, said in a statement from the Coalition.

"The most cost-efficient way to do it is through carbon pricing."

