Chile c.bank to hold emergency policy meeting Monday over virus

SANTIAGO, March 16 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank said it would hold an emergency monetary policy meeting on Monday morning in response to worsening economic prospects due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank's policymakers had originally planned to meet on March 31, but said concern over the potential impacts of the virus outbreak on economic activity and labor markets had prompted it to bring the meeting forward.

"Various central banks have advanced their monetary policy decisions and have announced a series of complementary measures to... ensure liquidity and the normal functioning of credit markets," the bank said in a statement explaining its decision.

The bank said it would announce the results of the meeting at midday.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; editing by Toby Chopra and Jason Neely)

