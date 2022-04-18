Chile benchmark rate will rise to 8% in May: Central Bank traders poll

Repeats to attach to alerts, no change to content of story

SANTIAGO, April 18 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank will raise the country's Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 8% at its May meeting in response to strong inflationary pressure, according to a traders poll released by the bank on Monday.

The MPR - which has been at 7% since the end of March - would rise again in June to 8.5%, but will drop to 7.5% in a 12-month horizon.

Consumer prices will increase by 0.9% in April, putting the 12 month inflation rate at 7%, well above the central bank's tolerance range.

The Chilean peso will trade at 810 units per dollar in seven and 28 days ahead, according to the poll.

(Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

