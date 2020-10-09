Chile benchmark rate seen steady at 0.5% in 12 months - cenbank poll

SANTIAGO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Chile's benchmark interest rate is expected to stay at 0.50% - its lowest in a decade - for the next year at least, a central bank poll of traders showed on Friday, as the government try to mitigate the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumer prices are seen rising 0.28% in October, with inflation estimated at 2.47% over the next 12 months - within the central bank's 2%-4% target range.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.