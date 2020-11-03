US Markets

Chile benchmark rate seen steady at 0.5% for next 12 months - cenbank poll

Chile's benchmark interest rate is expected to stay at 0.50% - its lowest in a decade - for the next year at least, a central bank poll of traders showed on Tuesday, as the government seeks to mitigate the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumer prices are seen rising 0.10% in November, with inflation estimated at 2.50% over the next 12 months - within the central bank's 2%-4% target range.

