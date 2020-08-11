Chile benchmark rate seen at 0.50% for two years -central bank poll of analysts

By Aislinn Laing

SANTIAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chile's benchmark interest rate is expected to stay at 0.50% for at least 17 months, a central bank poll of analysts showed on Tuesday, rising to 1% in two years as authorities seek to stimulate economic growth following the blow dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumer prices are expected to nudge up 0.1% in August and 0.2% in September, still below the central bank's 2%-4%, but reach 2.5% within 11 months, according to the poll of 56 academics, consultants, executives and advisers of financial institutions based in Chile.

The analysts saw gross domestic product falling 9% in the third quarter of 2020 but rallying to 4.5% growth by December 2021.

The exchange rate was seen at 782.50 pesos per dollar in two months and 770 pesos to the dollar in 11 months.

The Chilean government has sought to help citizens left without jobs or income with a series of rescue packages that include spot payments, soft loans, mortgage payment holidays and rent subsidies.

But opposition parties said the move was not enough and last month succeeded in passing through Congress a wildly popular bill that allowed citizens to draw down 10% of their privately held pensions early. So far, 2.3 million people have received their first payments of amounts exceeding $3.1 billion.

(Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Catherine Evans and Steve Orlofsky)

((aislinn.laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 98188538))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.