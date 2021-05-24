US Markets

Chile benchmark interest rate to rise to 0.75% in December - cenbank poll

Contributor
Dave Sherwood Reuters
Published

Chile's benchmark interest rate will rise to 0.75% in December and will hit 1.5% in 12 months, according to a central bank poll of traders on Monday.

SANTIAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Chile's benchmark interest rate will rise to 0.75% in December and will hit 1.5% in 12 months, according to a central bank poll of traders on Monday.

In the bank's June policy meeting, traders said the rate would likely stay at 0.5% - its lowest in a decade - where it has lingered since March of 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic first hit Chile.

Consumer prices in the South American nation are expected to creep up 0.3% in May, the poll showed, while inflation in 12 months is expected to hit 2.9%.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular