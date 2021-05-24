Chile benchmark interest rate to rise to 0.75% in December - cenbank poll

SANTIAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Chile's benchmark interest rate will rise to 0.75% in December and will hit 1.5% in 12 months, according to a central bank poll of traders on Monday.

In the bank's June policy meeting, traders said the rate would likely stay at 0.5% - its lowest in a decade - where it has lingered since March of 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic first hit Chile.

Consumer prices in the South American nation are expected to creep up 0.3% in May, the poll showed, while inflation in 12 months is expected to hit 2.9%.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.