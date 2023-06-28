News & Insights

US Markets

Chile assumes pro tempore presidency of Pacific Alliance

June 28, 2023 — 11:07 am EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire and Raul Cortes Fernandez for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, June 28 (Reuters) - Chile assumed the pro tempore presidency of the Pacific Alliance on Wednesday, according to a statement published by the group.

The decision comes after Mexico refused to hand over the alliance's rotating presidency to Peru, amid an ongoing diplomatic spat between the Latin American nations. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has labeled Peruvian President Dina Boluarte's administration as "spurious".

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Raul Cortes Fernandez; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.