Chile assumes pro tempore presidency of Pacific Alliance

MEXICO CITY, June 28 (Reuters) - Chile assumed the pro tempore presidency of the Pacific Alliance on Wednesday, according to a statement published by the group.

The decision comes after Mexico refused to hand over the alliance's rotating presidency to Peru, amid an ongoing diplomatic spat between the Latin American nations. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has labeled Peruvian President Dina Boluarte's administration as "spurious".

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Raul Cortes Fernandez; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

