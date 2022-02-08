Chile annual inflation hits 7.7%, above expectations

Update with details, context

SANTIAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chile's consumer prices rose 7.7% in January compared to 12 months ago, amid higher transportation, food and non-alcoholic beverages prices, the government's statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The figures from the National Statistics Institute (INE) put inflation well above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

In January, prices rose 1.2%, twice as fast as expected by traders and analysts, who forecast consumer prices would rise 0.6% in the first month of 2022.

Air travel prices jumped 10.9% in January, while new car prices rose 2.9% and intercity bus tickets were up 11.2% amid higher demand for vacation-related goods and services during the local summer.

To tackle inflation, Chile's central bank has been tightening its monetary policy and reducing stimulus introduced in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January, the bank enacted its largest interest rate hike in 20 years, lifting the benchmark rate by a larger than expected 150 basis points to 5.5%.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

