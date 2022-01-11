Chile analysts see interest rate hiked to 5% this month - cenbank poll

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chile is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate to 5.0% this month, a central bank poll of analysts said on Tuesday, as the world's top copper producer tightens monetary policy amid its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Andean country hiked its benchmark rate to 4.0% in December from 2.75% previously, signaling that more tightening was likely in the months ahead as it grapples against inflation.

According to the poll, Chile's interest rate is also expected to reach 6.0% within five months and remain at that level until at least Dec. 2022.

The analyst poll estimated that consumer prices in the South American nation would climb 0.6% in January.

