US Markets

Chile analysts see interest rate hiked to 4% this month - cenbank poll

Contributor
Natalia Ramos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Chile is set to hike its benchmark interest rate to 4.0% this month, a central bank poll of analysts said on Friday, as the world's top copper producer tightens monetary policy to avoid the rebounding economy overheating.

SANTIAGO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chile is set to hike its benchmark interest rate to 4.0% this month, a central bank poll of analysts said on Friday, as the world's top copper producer tightens monetary policy to avoid the rebounding economy overheating.

That forecast was higher than a separate central bank poll of traders on Thursday, which had estimated a hike to 3.75% when the bank holds its monetary policy meeting on Dec. 14.

The Andean country sharply hiked its benchmark rate to 2.75% in October from 1.5% previously, signaling then that more tightening was likely in the months ahead as it battles against inflation that is running above the bank's tolerance range.

The analyst poll estimated that consumer prices in the South American nation would climb 0.5% in December.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular