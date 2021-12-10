Chile analysts see interest rate hiked to 4% this month - cenbank poll

SANTIAGO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chile is set to hike its benchmark interest rate to 4.0% this month, a central bank poll of analysts said on Friday, as the world's top copper producer tightens monetary policy to avoid the rebounding economy overheating.

That forecast was higher than a separate central bank poll of traders on Thursday, which had estimated a hike to 3.75% when the bank holds its monetary policy meeting on Dec. 14.

The Andean country sharply hiked its benchmark rate to 2.75% in October from 1.5% previously, signaling then that more tightening was likely in the months ahead as it battles against inflation that is running above the bank's tolerance range.

The analyst poll estimated that consumer prices in the South American nation would climb 0.5% in December.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

