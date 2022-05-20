Chile accepts IMF $3.5 billion credit line

May 20 (Reuters) - Chile accepted on Friday a one-year short-term liquidity line (SLL) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of around $3.5 billion aiming to support the South American country's economy as it rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF said in a statement.

Chilean authorities also notified IMF they decided to exit the current two-year flexible credit line (FCL), which was set to expire at the end of the month.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini, Carolina Pulice and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

