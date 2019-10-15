Children's Place To Relaunch Gymboree Brand In U.S. And Canada In Early 2020

(RTTNews) - Children's Place Inc. (PLCE) said that it will relaunch the Gymboree brand in the U.S. and Canada in early 2020.

The brand will be relaunched in Gymboree website, and in shop-in-shop locations in more than 200 Children's Place stores in the U.S. and Canada, the retailer said.

The company will launch an enhanced Gymboree loyalty program which will reward customers for every purchase. The new program will also provide members with special offers on their childrens' birthdays, exclusive access to bonus events and opportunities to earn extra points.

The company stated that Gymboree will host the Superfan Sweepstakes from late October through mid-January, inviting fans to share reason for liking the brand. Lucky winners will be chosen to win an entire collection from its Spring 2020 line. The brand will also be celebrating fans by giving away $2,500 in Gymboree gift cards per week.

Children's Place was named winning bidder in Bankruptcy Auction to acquire IP Assets of Gymboree and Crazy 8 earlier this year.

