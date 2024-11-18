Children’s Place price target lowered to $17 from $18 at UBS

UBS lowered the firm’s price target on Children’s Place (PLCE) to $17 from $18 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm sees more downside risk than upside going into the Q3 report.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.