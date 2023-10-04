Childrens Place (PLCE) Price Target Increased by 9.52% to 35.19

The average one-year price target for Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) has been revised to 35.19 / share. This is an increase of 9.52% from the prior estimate of 32.13 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.70% from the latest reported closing price of 24.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Childrens Place. This is a decrease of 89 owner(s) or 21.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLCE is 0.09%, a decrease of 25.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.72% to 13,954K shares. The put/call ratio of PLCE is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,302K shares representing 10.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,303K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 45.39% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 885K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 698K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 684K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares, representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 39.01% over the last quarter.

Fund 1 Investments holds 554K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares, representing an increase of 16.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 16.84% over the last quarter.

Childrens Place Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary “The Children’s Place”, “Place”, “Baby Place,” and “Gymboree” brand names. As of August 1, 2020, the Company had 824 stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, online stores, and the Company’s eight international franchise partners had 276 international points of distribution in 19 countries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.