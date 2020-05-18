Children's Place Plans To Reopen Stores In 10 States On Tuesday - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Providing business update and details on phased store reopening plan amid the COVID-19 outbreak, The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE) said total net sales are estimated to have decreased 38 percent to $254 million for the first quarter.

To help fulfill its surging online demand, the company enabled its ship-from-store capabilities in approximately 85 percent of its U.S. stores in late April, which more than doubled its daily shipping capacity. Through Saturday, May 16, digital demand is up more than 400 percent in the second quarter.

On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, The Children's Place is planning to reopen stores in 10 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Utah.

The Company will continue to reopen stores on a phased timeline, as state and local guidelines and conditions permit, taking an informed, measured approach based on a number of factors.

Currently, over 40 percent of the company's U.S. stores are in states and counties that have not yet been authorized to reopen to the public.

