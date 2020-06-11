Children's Place Not Providing FY20 Guidance Amid COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, children's specialty apparel retailer The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE) said it is not providing financial guidance for fiscal 2020 as a result of the continued uncertainty regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Quarter-to-date, the company said its consolidated sales are up positive low double-digits, with on-line demand up 300%, while approximately 95% of its stores remain closed. The company is planning to have the majority of its stores open by July 1.

"In an effort to structurally position the company for continued success, we are significantly accelerating our fleet optimization initiative, and focusing our resources on accelerating our digital sales, both key elements of our long-standing transformation strategy," said Jane Elfers, President and CEO.

The fleet optimization initiative will greatly reduce its reliance on brick-and-mortar channel and it is targeting mall-based, brick-and-mortar portfolio to represent less than 25% of its revenue entering fiscal 2022.

The company is targeting to close an additional 300 stores by the end of fiscal 2021, with 200 closures planned for this year, and 100 closures planned for 2021. On March 18, the Company suspended all store operations in the U.S. and Canada until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Children's Place started reopening stores on May 19 in 10 states.

The Company intends to continue to reopen stores on a phased timeline, as state and local guidelines and conditions permit. As of June 8, The Children's Place had 61 stores open to the public in the U.S. and Canada.

The Company ended the first quarter with 920 stores and square footage of 4.3 million, a decrease of 5.1% compared to the prior year. Since its fleet optimization initiative was announced in 2013, the Company has closed 275 stores.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.