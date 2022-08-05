Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Children's Place's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at April 2022 Children's Place had debt of US$299.2m, up from US$271.4m in one year. However, it does have US$58.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$240.8m.

How Strong Is Children's Place's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Children's Place had liabilities of US$717.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$213.7m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$58.5m and US$47.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$824.9m.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$630.0m, we think shareholders really should watch Children's Place's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Children's Place has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.82. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 14.8 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Children's Place has boosted its EBIT by 74%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Children's Place's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last two years, Children's Place reported free cash flow worth 15% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Our View

While Children's Place's level of total liabilities has us nervous. For example, its interest cover and EBIT growth rate give us some confidence in its ability to manage its debt. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Children's Place is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Children's Place is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

