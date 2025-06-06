The Children's Place, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Amidst Challenging Retail Environment

The Children’s Place reports decreased net sales and a net loss for Q1 2025, attributing challenges to the macroeconomic environment.

Quiver AI Summary

The Children’s Place, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, showing a decline in net sales by 9.6% to $242.1 million compared to the previous year, primarily due to decreased e-commerce sales linked to higher shipping minimums and overall reduced consumer traffic. The company's gross profit was down to $70.8 million, reflecting a drop in gross margin mainly from changes in sales channels and increased markdowns. Despite ongoing challenges from the macroeconomic environment and uncertainties around consumer sentiment and tariffs, President Muhammad Umair emphasized the company's commitment to long-term growth with plans for a revitalized loyalty program, new product offerings, and store openings later in the year. Operating losses were minimized relative to the previous year, but net losses remained significant at $34 million. The company is also focusing on optimizing operations while managing expenditures, aiming to improve performance as it navigates tough market conditions.

Potential Positives

The Children's Place has successfully raised $90 million in capital through a rights offering, providing crucial liquidity and reducing debt obligations.

The company managed to decrease selling, general, and administrative expenses to the lowest level in more than 15 years for the first quarter of a fiscal year, demonstrating effective cost control measures.

There are promising initial indicators of consumer interest with growing Google search interest and an increase in TikTok followers, suggesting potential for future market engagement.

The company is entering the back-to-school selling season with a more balanced inventory position, which may improve sales performance moving forward.

Potential Negatives

Net sales decreased by $25.8 million (9.6%) year-over-year, indicating significant pressure on revenue generation.

Comparable retail sales fell by 13.6%, primarily due to decreased e-commerce revenue and lower store traffic, which raises concerns about customer engagement and market position.

The company reported an operating loss of $(24.1) million and an adjusted operating loss of $(24.0) million, significantly worse than the $(5.1) million loss in the same period last year.

FAQ

What were The Children’s Place's first quarter 2025 financial results?

The Children’s Place reported a net sales decrease of $25.8 million, totaling $242.1 million compared to the previous year.

What challenges are impacting The Children’s Place's sales?

The company's sales are affected by softer consumer sentiment, unseasonable weather, and an increase in shipping thresholds.

How is The Children’s Place addressing its financial challenges?

The company is focusing on long-term health, improving inventory management, and reducing SG&A expenses to enhance performance.

What are the future plans for The Children’s Place?

The company plans to revitalize its loyalty program, introduce new products, and open new stores in late 2025.

What is the current state of The Children’s Place's inventory?

The company reported inventory levels at $422.2 million, reflecting a strategic shift in product mix and lower conversion rates.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PLCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $PLCE stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PLCE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLCE in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Negative" rating on 02/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PLCE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLCE forecast page.

Full Release



SECAUCUS, N.J., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE)



, the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model, today announced financial results for the Company’s first fiscal quarter ended May 3, 2025.





Muhammad Umair, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer said, “The first quarter was a challenging time for our business and customers. We are not satisfied with the results, but we will continue to take actions focused on the long-term health of the Company as we strive to drive more sustainable growth and stronger performance moving forward. Our results remain under pressure due to the current macroeconomic environment, including softer consumer sentiment and particularly unseasonable weather patterns, while the lapping of our shipping threshold increase added an anticipated challenge to top-line sales. While we are not pleased with the results, management is moving with urgency to remediate, and we are currently entering the back-to-school selling season with a more balanced inventory position. We will continue to focus on improving our inventory turns and explore plans to further streamline our productivity, while reducing inefficient SG&A spending, with more to come in the near future.”





“Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, we expect to see continued top-line sales pressures but remain committed to our long-term goal of delivering profitable top-line sales, as we refine our omni-channel strategy and overall business model. While we have tightly managed our SG&A spending, we continue to seek better leverage over our expenses and reinvest in the long-term growth of the business, including plans for a revitalized loyalty program, store openings in the back-half of 2025, new product offerings that include new licensing partnerships and collaborations, along with innovative marketing initiatives to acquire new customers.”





“The current retail environment, including the tariff situation and its impact on our core customer, continues to bring significant uncertainty and headwinds to our near-term results, however, we remain confident that our sourcing diversification strategies, with no single country representing more than 20% of our total sourcing capacity, including limited exposure to China in the mid-single digit range, have us well-positioned to offset potential tariff impacts and will allow us to continue to deliver value to our customers at affordable prices.”







First Quarter 2025 Results







Net sales decreased $25.8 million, or 9.6%, to $242.1 million in the three months ended May 3, 2025, compared to $267.9 million in the three months ended May 4, 2024. The decrease in net sales was driven by a decrease in e-commerce sales due to an increase in shipping minimum thresholds to $40 from $20 in the prior year period as we continue our focus on profitable top-line sales, combined with lower traffic and conversion. The Company also experienced a decrease in brick-and-mortar revenue due to a lower store count and lower sales volume due to lower traffic. Our stores and e-commerce sales were both negatively impacted by the current macroeconomic environment, including uncertainty around potential tariffs, which has decreased consumer sentiment. The decrease in net sales was partially offset by an increase in wholesale revenue.





Comparable retail sales decreased 13.6% for the quarter, largely driven by the decrease in e-commerce revenue.





Gross profit decreased $21.9 million to $70.8 million in the three months ended May 3, 2025, compared to $92.7 million in the three months ended May 4, 2024. Gross margin decreased 540 basis points to 29.2% during the three months ended May 3, 2025, compared to 34.6% in the prior year. The decrease in margin was caused by a combination of factors, including channel mix from the higher penetration of wholesale sales and a higher mix of markdown versus full price product sales, partially offset by favorability from higher shipping minimum thresholds compared to last year.





Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $86.7 million in the three months ended May 3, 2025, compared to $109.1 million in the three months ended May 4, 2024. The decrease was due to a reduction in one-time costs incurred in the prior year, primarily associated with the Company’s change of control and broken financing deal costs. Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses were $86.5 million in the three months ended May 3, 2025, compared to $88.6 million in the comparable period last year, and deleveraged 260 basis points to 35.7% of net sales, due to the lower sales combined with incremental marketing spend as a percentage of net sales. As we reinvest in marketing and focus on content, we are beginning to see initial promising indicators, as Google search interest has grown, along with an acceleration of Tik Tok followers. We have continued to control our costs well, as this represents the lowest level of Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses in more than 15 years for the first quarter of a fiscal year and we continue to evaluate opportunities to further optimize our operating model.





Operating loss was $(24.1) million in the three months ended May 3, 2025, compared to $(28.0) million in the three months ended May 4, 2024. Adjusted operating loss was $(24.0) million in the three months ended May 3, 2025, compared to $(5.1) million in the comparable period last year.





Net interest expense was $8.6 million in the three months ended May 3, 2025, compared to $7.7 million in the three months ended May 4, 2024. The increase was due to the write-off of deferred financing costs associated with the partial paydown of the first term loan entered into with the Company’s majority shareholder, Mithaq Capital SPC (“Mithaq”) as a result of the Company’s rights offering which was completed during the first quarter, in addition to higher borrowings on the Company’s revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo and other bank lenders, partially offset by lower average interest rates during the quarter.





Provision for income taxes was $1.3 million in the three months ended May 3, 2025, compared to $2.1 million during the three months ended May 4, 2024. The Company continues to adjust its valuation allowance based upon its ongoing operating results.





Net loss was $(34.0) million, or $(1.57) per diluted share, in the three months ended May 3, 2025, compared to $(37.8) million, or $(2.98) per diluted share, in the three months ended May 4, 2024. Adjusted net loss was $(32.8) million, or $(1.52) per diluted share, compared to $(14.9) million, or $(1.18) per diluted share, in the comparable period last year.







Store Update







During the first quarter, the Company’s store count remained at 495 stores, as the Company did not open or close any stores. The store count at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was 518.







Balance Sheet and Cash Flow







As of May 3, 2025, the Company had $5.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, $38.7 million of borrowing availability under its revolving credit facility and an additional $40.0 million in availability under the unsecured Commitment Letter provided by Mithaq, representing total liquidity of $84.4 million. The Company had $258.6 million outstanding on its revolving credit facility and has not drawn down on its Mithaq credit facility. Additionally, the Company used $43.0 million in operating cash flows in the three months ended May 3, 2025.





Inventories were $422.2 million as of May 3, 2025, compared to $425.2 million as of May 4, 2024. These inventory levels were a result of a shift in our product strategy, as we better balance the mix of fashion and basic product, combined with the impacts of lower conversion.





On February 6, 2025, the Company raised $90 million in capital and issued 9.2 million shares of common stock, pursuant to the completion of its rights offering. The shares issued were settled through the receipt of $29.8 million in cash, which was substantially used to prepay amounts owed under our revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo and other bank lenders, and a reduction of $60.2 million in the amount owed by the Company under its first term loan from Mithaq.







Non-GAAP Reconciliation







The Company’s results are reported in this press release on a GAAP and as adjusted, non-GAAP basis. Adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per diluted share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, and adjusted operating loss are non-GAAP measures, and are not intended to replace GAAP financial information, and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies. The Company believes the income and expense items excluded as non-GAAP adjustments are not reflective of the performance of its core business, and that providing this supplemental disclosure to investors will facilitate comparisons of the past and present performance of its core business.





Please refer to the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP” later in this press release, which sets forth the non-GAAP operating adjustments for the 13-week periods ended May 3, 2025 and May 4, 2024.







About The Children’s Place







The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model. Its global retail and wholesale network includes two digital storefronts, 495 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 12 countries through seven international franchise partners. The Children’s Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality, head-to-toe outfits predominantly at value prices, primarily under its proprietary brands: “The Children’s Place”, “Gymboree”, “Sugar & Jade”, and “PJ Place”. For more information, visit:



www.childrensplace.com



and



www.gymboree.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company’s strategic initiatives and results of operations, including adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.









These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially.









Some of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Part 1, item1A. Risk Factors” section of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025.









Included among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially are the risk that the Company will be unable to achieve operating results at levels sufficient to fund and/or finance the Company’s current level of operations and repayment of indebtedness, the risk that changes in trade policy and tariff regimes, including newly imposed U.S. tariffs and any responsive non-U.S. tariffs, may impact our international manufacturing and operations or our customers’ discretionary spending habits, the risk that the Company will be unsuccessful in gauging fashion trends and changing consumer preferences, the risks resulting from the highly competitive nature of the Company’s business and its dependence on consumer spending patterns, which may be affected by changes in economic conditions (including inflation), the risk that changes in the Company’s plans and strategies with respect to pricing, capital allocation, capital structure, investor communications and/or operations may have a negative effect on the Company’s business, the risk that the Company’s strategic initiatives to increase sales and margin, improve operational efficiencies, enhance operating controls, decentralize operational authority and reshape the Company’s culture are delayed or do not result in anticipated improvements, the risk of delays, interruptions, disruptions and higher costs in the Company’s global supply chain, including resulting from disease outbreaks, foreign sources of supply in less developed countries, more politically unstable countries, or countries where vendors fail to comply with industry standards or ethical business practices, including the use of forced, indentured or child labor, the risk that the cost of raw materials or energy prices will increase beyond current expectations or that the Company is unable to offset cost increases through value engineering or price increases, various types of litigation, including class action litigation brought under securities, consumer protection, employment, and privacy and information security laws and regulations, risks related to the existence of a controlling shareholder, and the uncertainty of weather patterns, as well as other risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC from time to time.









Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Contact: Investor Relations (201) 558-2400 ext. 14500























THE CHILDREN’S PLACE, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(In thousands, except per share amounts)









(Unaudited)





























First Quarter Ended

















May 3,









2025













May 4,









2024































Net sales





$





242,125













$





267,878













Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)









171,342

















175,137













Gross profit









70,783

















92,741













Selling, general and administrative expenses









86,670

















109,094













Depreciation and amortization









8,230

















11,635













Operating loss









(24,117





)













(27,988





)









Related party interest expense









(1,871





)













(389





)









Other interest expense, net









(6,691





)













(7,332





)









Loss before provision for income taxes









(32,679





)













(35,709





)









Provision for income taxes









1,344

















2,086













Net loss





$





(34,023





)









$





(37,795





)



















































Loss per common share





(1)























Basic





$





(1.57





)









$





(2.98





)









Diluted





$





(1.57





)









$





(2.98





)































Weighted average common shares outstanding





(1)























Basic









21,629

















12,665













Diluted









21,629

















12,665



















































(1)



In connection with the completion of the rights offering on February 6, 2025, the Company’s weighted average common shares outstanding and basic and diluted loss per share were retroactively adjusted for all periods presented by a factor of 1.002.



















THE CHILDREN’S PLACE, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO GAAP









(In thousands, except per share amounts)









(Unaudited)





























First Quarter Ended

















May 3,









2025













May 4,









2024































Net loss





$





(34,023





)









$





(37,795





)





























Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Loss on extinguishment of debt









1,039

















—













Restructuring costs









934

















264













Reversal of legal settlement accrual









(796





)













(2,279





)









Change of control









—

















14,589













Broken financing and restructuring fees









—

















6,661













Accelerated depreciation









—

















1,557













Canada distribution center closure









—

















781













Credit agreement









—

















750













Fleet optimization









—

















585













Aggregate impact of non-GAAP adjustments









1,177

















22,908













Income tax effect



(1)











—

















—













Net impact of non-GAAP adjustments









1,177

















22,908

































Adjusted net loss





$





(32,846





)









$





(14,887





)





























GAAP net loss per diluted common share



(2)







$





(1.57





)









$





(2.98





)





























Adjusted net loss per diluted common share



(2)







$





(1.52





)









$





(1.18





)















































(1)



The tax effects of the non-GAAP items are calculated based on the statutory rate of the jurisdiction in which the discrete item resides, adjusted for the impact of any valuation allowance.







(2)



In connection with the completion of the rights offering on February 6, 2025, the Company’s weighted average common shares outstanding and basic and diluted loss per share were retroactively adjusted for all periods presented by a factor of 1.002.



















THE CHILDREN’S PLACE, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO GAAP









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)





























First Quarter Ended

















May 3,









2025













May 4,









2024































Operating loss





$





(24,117





)









$





(27,988





)





























Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Restructuring costs









934

















264













Reversal of legal settlement accrual









(796





)













(2,279





)









Change of control









—

















14,589













Broken financing and restructuring fees









—

















6,661













Accelerated depreciation









—

















1,557













Canada distribution center closure









—

















781













Credit agreement









—

















750













Fleet optimization









—

















585













Aggregate impact of non-GAAP adjustments









138

















22,908

































Adjusted operating loss





$





(23,979





)









$





(5,080





)



























































THE CHILDREN’S PLACE, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO GAAP









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)





























First Quarter Ended

















May 3,









2025













May 4,









2024































Gross profit





$





70,783









$





92,741





























Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Change of control









—













905









Aggregate impact of non-GAAP adjustments









—













905





























Adjusted gross profit





$





70,783









$





93,646



































































First Quarter Ended

















May 3,









2025













May 4,









2024































Selling, general and administrative expenses





$





86,670













$





109,094

































Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Reversal of legal settlement accrual









796

















2,279













Restructuring costs









(934





)













(264





)









Change of control









—

















(13,684





)









Broken financing and restructuring fees









—

















(6,661





)









Canada distribution center closure









—

















(781





)









Credit agreement









—

















(750





)









Fleet optimization









—

















(585





)









Aggregate impact of non-GAAP adjustments









(138





)













(20,446





)





























Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses





$





86,532













$





88,648































































THE CHILDREN’S PLACE, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)













































May 3,









2025

















February 1









2025*

















May 4,









2024

















Assets:































Cash and cash equivalents





$





5,694









$





5,347













$





12,960













Accounts receivable









41,337













42,701

















28,286













Inventories









422,204













399,602

















425,156













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









31,374













20,354

















43,210













Total current assets









500,609













468,004

















509,612









































Property and equipment, net









92,094













97,487

















116,779













Right-of-use assets









166,008













161,595

















173,987













Tradenames, net









13,000













13,000

















41,000













Other assets, net









7,891













7,466

















6,957













Total assets





$





779,602









$





747,552













$





848,335











































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit):































Revolving loan





$





258,623









$





245,659













$





226,100













Accounts payable









131,392













126,716

















193,100













Current portion of operating lease liabilities









66,522













67,407

















70,668













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









87,072













78,336

















83,348













Total current liabilities









543,609













518,118

















573,216









































Related party long-term debt









107,010













165,974

















166,635













Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities









112,667













107,287

















118,363













Other long-term liabilities









14,901













15,584

















24,971













Total liabilities









778,187













806,963

















883,185









































Stockholders’ equity (deficit)









1,415













(59,411





)













(34,850





)









Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)





$





779,602









$





747,552













$





848,335





























































* Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025.



















THE CHILDREN’S PLACE, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)





























First Quarter Ended

















May 3,









2025













May 4,









2024































Net loss





$





(34,023





)









$





(37,795





)









Non-cash adjustments









29,216

















43,818













Working capital









(38,151





)













(116,779





)









Net cash used in operating activities









(42,958





)













(110,756





)





























Net cash used in investing activities









(3,413





)













(4,694





)





























Net cash provided by financing activities









42,298

















114,889

































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









4,420

















(118





)





























Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









347

















(679





)





























Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period









5,347

















13,639

































Cash and cash equivalents, end of period





$





5,694













$





12,960















































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.