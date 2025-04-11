The Children's Place Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Children's Place Inc. (PLCE) reported Loss for fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$7.99 million, or -$0.62 per share. This compares with -$128.84 million, or -$10.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Children's Place Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$9.60 million or -$0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.2% to $408.562 million from $455.034 million last year.

The Children's Place Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$7.99 Mln. vs. -$128.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.62 vs. -$10.24 last year. -Revenue: $408.562 Mln vs. $455.034 Mln last year.

