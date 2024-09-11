The Children's Place Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Children's Place Inc. (PLCE):

Earnings: -$32.114 million in Q2 vs. -$35.355 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.51 in Q2 vs. -$2.82 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Children's Place Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.893 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Revenue: $319.655 million in Q2 vs. $345.599 million in the same period last year.

