The Children's Place Inc. Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - The Children's Place Inc. (PLCE) reported Loss for first quarter of -$34.02 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$34.02 million, or -$1.57 per share. This compares with -$37.79 million, or -$2.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Children's Place Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$32.85 million or -$1.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.6% to $242.125 million from $267.878 million last year.

The Children's Place Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

