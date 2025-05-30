The Children's Place, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on June 6, 2025

Children’s Place will release its Q1 fiscal 2025 financial results on June 6, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

The Children's Place, Inc., a leading children’s specialty retailer in North America, announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on June 6, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The company's omni-channel portfolio includes two digital storefronts and 495 physical stores in North America, along with operations in 13 countries through international franchise partners. The Children's Place offers fashionable, high-quality outfits at value prices under proprietary brands such as "The Children’s Place," "Gymboree," "Sugar & Jade," and "PJ Place." For more details, interested parties can visit their corporate website.

Potential Positives

The Children’s Place is positioned as the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America, highlighting its leadership in a niche market.

The company’s announcement of upcoming first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results provides transparency and engages investors, potentially enhancing shareholder confidence.

The mention of an industry-leading digital-first model indicates strong adaptability in the evolving retail landscape, which could attract tech-savvy consumers.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results does not provide any specific performance metrics or forecasts, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's current financial health.

Details regarding the timing of the financial release suggest that the company may be anticipating a negative perception if expectations are not met, as it is set to be reported after hours.

FAQ

When will The Children’s Place announce its Q1 fiscal 2025 results?

The Children’s Place will release its Q1 fiscal 2025 financial results on June 6, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the financial results of The Children’s Place?

The financial results can be accessed at https://corporate.childrensplace.com/.

What is The Children’s Place known for?

The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America, offering fashionable, high-quality outfits at value prices.

How many stores does The Children’s Place operate?

The Children’s Place operates 495 stores across North America.

What brands are under The Children’s Place portfolio?

The Children’s Place portfolio includes "The Children’s Place," "Gymboree," "Sugar & Jade," and "PJ Place."

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PLCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $PLCE stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PLCE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLCE in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Negative" rating on 02/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PLCE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLCE forecast page.

Full Release



SECAUCUS, N.J., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE),



the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model, today announced that their first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results will be released on Friday, June 6, 2025 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed at



https://corporate.childrensplace.com/



.







About The Children’s Place







The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model. Its global retail and wholesale network includes two digital storefronts, 495 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 13 countries through six international franchise partners. The Children’s Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality, head-to-toe outfits predominantly at value prices, primarily under its proprietary brands: “The Children’s Place”, “Gymboree”, “Sugar & Jade”, and “PJ Place”. For more information, visit:



www.childrensplace.com



and



www.gymboree.com



.





Investor Relations (201) 558-2400 ext. 14500



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.