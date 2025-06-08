CHILDRENS PLACE Earnings Preview: Recent $PLCE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CHILDRENS PLACE ($PLCE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $265,832,400 and earnings of -$0.52 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PLCE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CHILDRENS PLACE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of CHILDRENS PLACE stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CHILDRENS PLACE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLCE in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Negative" rating on 02/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CHILDRENS PLACE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLCE forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.