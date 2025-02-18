The Children's Place Appoints Rhys Summerton to Board of Directors and Audit Committee

The Children’s Place has appointed Rhys Summerton to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee for 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

The Children's Place, Inc. has announced the appointment of Rhys Summerton to its Board of Directors and the Audit Committee, effective until the 2025 annual stockholders meeting. Summerton, an independent director with qualifications as an "audit committee financial expert," brings extensive experience from his roles as Fund Manager at Milkwood Capital and in various capacities at Citigroup, including Global Head of Emerging Market Equity Research. Turki S. AlRajhi, Executive Chairman, expressed enthusiasm for Summerton's addition to the board, highlighting his leadership and integrity. The Children's Place is recognized as the largest pure-play children's specialty retailer in North America, operating both online and through over 500 stores.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Rhys Summerton to the Board of Directors enhances corporate governance by adding an independent director with expertise in finance and investment.

Mr. Summerton's qualifications as an "audit committee financial expert" strengthen the company's audit capabilities and oversight.

Welcoming a leader with a strong background in investment and analysis signals potential for strategic financial growth and direction for the company.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new board member may raise concerns regarding the company's governance stability, especially if it reflects prior issues within the board that necessitated this change.

FAQ

Who has been appointed to The Children’s Place Board of Directors?

Rhys Summerton has been appointed to The Children’s Place Board of Directors.

What role will Rhys Summerton serve in the company?

Rhys Summerton will serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

What is Rhys Summerton’s background?

Mr. Summerton is a Fund Manager and Investor at Milkwood Capital, with experience at Citigroup and Ernst and Young.

When will Rhys Summerton’s term on the Board end?

Rhys Summerton will hold office until the annual meeting of stockholders in 2025.

What makes Rhys Summerton qualify as an audit committee financial expert?

Rhys Summerton qualifies as an “audit committee financial expert” under SEC and Nasdaq rules due to his extensive financial background.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PLCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $PLCE stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE)



, the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands, today announced that the Company has appointed Rhys Summerton to the Company’s Board of Directors and as a member of the Audit Committee. Mr. Summerton will hold office until the annual meeting of stockholders of the Company to be held in 2025. Ms. Summerton is an independent director and qualifies as an “audit committee financial expert” under applicable SEC and Nasdaq rules.





Turki S. AlRajhi, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Children’s Place, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Rhys to our Board of Directors. Rhys is a thoughtful leader and a man of integrity. I am delighted that he will be joining us.”





Mr. Summerton is Fund Manager and Investor at Milkwood Capital, a long-term, value oriented, global investment company. Prior to launching Milkwood Capital, from 2001 to 2008, he was a Senior Investment Analyst at Citigroup and from 2008 to 2013, Managing Director at Citigroup where he was the Global Head of Emerging Market Equity Research. Mr. Summerton began his career as an Auditor at Ernst and Young.







About The Children’s Place







The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands. Its global retail and wholesale network includes two digital storefronts, more than 500 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 15 countries through six international franchise partners. The Children’s Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality, head-to-toe outfits predominantly at value prices. For more information, visit:



www.childrensplace.com



and



www.gymboree.com



.





Contact: Investor Relations (201) 558-2400 ext. 14500



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.