News & Insights

Markets
PLCE

Children's Place Appoints John Szczepanski As CFO

March 17, 2025 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Specialty retailer The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE) announced Monday the appointment of John Szczepanski as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 31, 2025. He will report to Muhammad Umair, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

As Chief Financial Officer, Szczepanski will oversee finance, accounting, financial planning & analysis, tax, treasury, procurement, investor relations, internal audit and real estate.

Szczepanski most recently served as CFO of Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) and, prior to that position, held roles of increasing responsibility, which culminated in his appointment as CFO of Global Supply Chain, Brands and the Lifestyle Group at Ralph Lauren Corp.

The Company also announced the recent appointments of Kristin Clifford as Senior Vice President, Head of Sourcing, effective February 3, 2025, and Smeeta Khetarpaul as Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing, effective February 24, 2025, each reporting to Claudia Lima-Guinehut, Brand President.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PLCE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.