Children's Place Appoints John Szczepanski As CFO

(RTTNews) - Specialty retailer The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE) announced Monday the appointment of John Szczepanski as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 31, 2025. He will report to Muhammad Umair, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

As Chief Financial Officer, Szczepanski will oversee finance, accounting, financial planning & analysis, tax, treasury, procurement, investor relations, internal audit and real estate.

Szczepanski most recently served as CFO of Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) and, prior to that position, held roles of increasing responsibility, which culminated in his appointment as CFO of Global Supply Chain, Brands and the Lifestyle Group at Ralph Lauren Corp.

The Company also announced the recent appointments of Kristin Clifford as Senior Vice President, Head of Sourcing, effective February 3, 2025, and Smeeta Khetarpaul as Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing, effective February 24, 2025, each reporting to Claudia Lima-Guinehut, Brand President.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.