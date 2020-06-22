Children's Cough Syrups Recalled For Faulty Dosing Cups

(RTTNews) - GSK Consumer Healthcare, a joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline plc and Pfizer, Inc., is recalling children's Robitussin and Dimetapp over-the-counter cough syrups citing incorrect dosing cups that could result in overdose, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves the retail level two lots of Children's Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and one lot of Children's Dimetapp Cold and Cough.

The dosing cups for the Children's Robitussin Honey product are missing the 5 mL and 10 mL graduations, while those for the Dimetapp product are missing the 10 mL graduation. For both products, the given dosing cups only have the 20 mL graduation.

Children's Robitussin Honey Cough & Chest Congestion DM is labeled for children 4 and older, as well as adults. Children's Dimetapp Cold & Cough is labeled for children 6 and older, as well as adults.

The affected lots were distributed across the United States between February 5, 2020 and June 3, 2020. Robitussin's lot numbers 02177 and 02178 expires in January 2022, while Dimetapp's lot number CL8292 expires in September 2021.

The accidental overdose could result in impaired coordination; brain stimulation causing increase in energy, elevation in blood pressure, heart rate, and respiration; and severe dizziness or drowsiness, among others.

However, GSK Consumer Healthcare has not yet received any reports of adverse events or consumer complaints related to the recalled products.

