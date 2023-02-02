Children hit and dragged by train in Germany, one killed, Bild says

Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

February 02, 2023 — 06:01 pm EST

Written by Riham Alkousaa for Reuters ->

Updates with casualties, changes sourcing

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A child was killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after they were hit and dragged by a train along a railway line in the western German town of Recklinghausen, Bild newspaper reported, citing local officials.

Police confirmed several young people had been involved in a train accident but declined to give further details.

Bild said the victims were dragged by a freight train for several hundred meters (yards). The accident happened between two stations, it added.

It was not clear how the accident happened and whether more children were involved but local media reports said some 35 firemen and rescue workers had been deployed to the accident site, near a former freight yard. Rescue teams were searching the track bed and using drones to look for victims, they added.

Recklinghausen police declined to say how many people were injured or if any had died.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.