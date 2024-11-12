News & Insights

Chikaranomoto Holdings Shows Revenue Growth Amid Income Decline

November 12, 2024 — 09:52 pm EST

CHIKARANOMOTO HOLDINGS Co (JP:3561) has released an update.

Chikaranomoto Holdings Co. reported a revenue increase of 11.6% in Q2 FY2024-25 compared to the previous year, but saw a decline in operating and ordinary income by 7.7% and 21% respectively. The company’s income attributable to shareholders also dropped by 25.2%, highlighting challenges despite overall growth in revenue.

