Chijet Motor Unit Signs Sales Order For 435 Units Of Senya R7 SUVs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (CJET) announced that its subsidiary, FAW Jilin Automobile Co., has signed a sales order for 435 units of Senya R7 SUVs. The Senia R7 SUVs are expected to be delivered to the customer in installments from October 2023 to November 2023, as per the order.

Chijet Motor noted that the sales order reflects its commitment to addressing market demands and fortifying its standing within the automotive sector, timed with the peak season for automobile consumption in China.

