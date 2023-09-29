News & Insights

Markets
CJET

Chijet Motor Unit Signs Sales Order For 435 Units Of Senya R7 SUVs - Quick Facts

September 29, 2023 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (CJET) announced that its subsidiary, FAW Jilin Automobile Co., has signed a sales order for 435 units of Senya R7 SUVs. The Senia R7 SUVs are expected to be delivered to the customer in installments from October 2023 to November 2023, as per the order.

Chijet Motor noted that the sales order reflects its commitment to addressing market demands and fortifying its standing within the automotive sector, timed with the peak season for automobile consumption in China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CJET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.