Chijet Motor Company, Inc. Faces Nasdaq Delisting Notification, Plans to Appeal

Chijet Motor Company faces delisting from Nasdaq due to insufficient market value but intends to appeal the decision.

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. announced on February 26, 2025, that it has received a notification from Nasdaq regarding the impending delisting of its securities due to non-compliance with market value requirements. Specifically, the company failed to maintain a minimum market value of $50 million and $15 million for its publicly held shares. Trading of Chijet's common stock is set to be suspended on February 25, 2025, unless the company appeals the decision. Chijet plans to appeal to a Hearings Panel, presenting a compliance plan and requesting additional time to meet the listing requirements. The outcome of the appeal is uncertain. Chijet is involved in manufacturing traditional fuel vehicles and new energy vehicles, with operations in China.

Potential Positives

Chijet Motor Company intends to appeal the Nasdaq delisting determination, which allows for the possibility of continuing to trade its Common Stock during the appeal process.

The company plans to present a compliance achievement plan to the Hearings Panel, indicating proactive steps toward regaining Nasdaq listing compliance.

Chijet has a strong management team with extensive industry experience, suggesting potential for effective leadership in improving the company's standing.

The ongoing construction of a dedicated NEV production facility in Yantai, China demonstrates commitment to future growth in the new energy vehicle market.

Potential Negatives

The company is facing imminent delisting from the Nasdaq stock market, which can severely impact its reputation and investor confidence.

Chijet has failed to meet the minimum market value requirements, indicating financial instability and potentially poor market performance.

There is no assurance that the appeal will be successful, leaving the company's future trading status uncertain.

FAQ

What was the reason for Chijet's delisting from Nasdaq?

Chijet was notified of its delisting due to failure to meet the minimum market value requirements for listed securities.

When will Chijet's trading be suspended on Nasdaq?

Trading of Chijet's Common Stock will be suspended at the opening of business on February 25, 2025.

What steps is Chijet taking regarding the delisting decision?

Chijet intends to appeal the delisting determination to a Hearings Panel to seek additional time for compliance.

What is Chijet's primary business focus?

Chijet Motor Company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and selling traditional fuel vehicles and new energy vehicles (NEVs).

Where is Chijet's manufacturing base located?

Chijet has a large vehicle production base in Jilin, China, and a factory in Yantai dedicated to NEV production.

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) (the “Company” or “Chijet”), a high-tech enterprise engaged in the development, manufacture, sales, and service of traditional fuel vehicles and new energy vehicles (“NEV”) today announced that, on February 13, 2025, it received a Staff determination letter (the “Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company of the Staff’s determination to delist the Company’s securities from The Nasdaq Global Market due to the Company’s failure to regain compliance with: (1) the minimum $50 million market value of its listed securities requirement as set forth in Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A); and (ii) the minimum $15 million market value of its publicly held shares requirement as set forth in Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C).





Pursuant to the Letter, unless the Company requests an appeal, trading of the Company’s Common Stock will be suspended at the opening of business on February 25, 2025, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which will remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Global Market.





The Company intends to appeal the Staff’s determination to a Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) in due course. Such a hearing request will allow the Company’s Common Stock to continue to be traded, pending the Panel’s decision. At the hearing, the Company intends to present a plan to achieve compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements and request that the Panel allow the Company additional time to regain such compliance. There can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company’s request for a suspension of the delisting or continued listing.







About Chijet Motor Company, Inc.







The primary business of Chijet is the development, manufacture, sales, and service of traditional fuel vehicles and NEVs. State-of-the-art manufacturing systems and stable supply chain management enable the Company to provide consumers with products of high performance at reasonable prices. In addition to its large modern vehicle production base in Jilin, China, a factory in Yantai, China will be dedicated to NEV production upon completion of its construction. Chijet has a management team of industry veterans with decades of experience in engineering and design, management, financing, industrial production, and financial management. For additional information about Chijet, please visit www.chijetmotors.com



.









Chijet Contact:







2888 Donshan Street





Gaoxin Automobile Industrial Park





Jilin City, JL. P.R.China





0535-2766202





EMAIL: info@chijetmotors.com







Investor Relations Contact:







2888 Donshan Street





Gaoxin Automobile Industrial Park





Jilin City, JL. P.R.China





0535-2766202





EMAIL: info@chijetmotors.com







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Chijet’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Chijet’s continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, Chijet’s leadership team, Chijet’s continued growth and financial and operational improvements, along with those other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 30, 2024, and those that are included in any of Chijet’s future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Chijet and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Chijet undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.



