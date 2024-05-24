Chiho Environmental Group Unveils New Board Structure

News & Insights

Chiho Environmental Group Limited (HK:0976) has released an update.

Chiho Environmental Group Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, effective from 24 May 2024, including executive and independent non-executive members, alongside a detailed list of their respective roles in six different Board committees. The announcement provides insight into the company’s governance structure and the distribution of responsibilities among its directors.

