Chiho Environmental Group Unveils New Board Structure

Chiho Environmental Group Limited (HK:0976) has released an update.

Chiho Environmental Group Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, effective from 24 May 2024, including executive and independent non-executive members, alongside a detailed list of their respective roles in six different Board committees. The announcement provides insight into the company’s governance structure and the distribution of responsibilities among its directors.

For further insights into HK:0976 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.