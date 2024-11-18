Chiho Environmental Group Unveils New Board Leadership

Chiho Environmental Group Limited (HK:0976) has released an update.

Chiho Environmental Group Limited has announced a new board of directors, effective November 18, 2024, led by Chairman Qin Yongming. The board, comprising both executive and independent non-executive directors, will oversee various committees aimed at steering the company’s strategic direction and governance. Investors might find the updated leadership structure significant for the company’s future performance and market strategy.

